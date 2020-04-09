Bihar imposes total lockdown in coronavirus 'hotspots' in three districts

Image Source : AP Representational image

Authorities in Bihar have imposed a 'curfew-like' lockdown in selected localities in at least three districts, Siwan, Nawada and Begusarai, after several people residing there were found to be infected with coronavirus. "We are imposing a complete lockdown and curfew-like situation in the localities, from where these cases have been reported. No one can leave their houses in those areas," said Bihar Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey.

The decision is on the lines of that taken by the state governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. 'Hotspots' in at least 15 districts have been sealed in Uttar Pradesh, while Delhi has identified 20 'hotspots' across the city, sealing these localities completely off till April 15.

Bihar has recorded 39 cases of coronavirus, resulting in one death so far.

Overall, India has witnessed 5,865 coronavirus infections, including 169 fatalities.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News