Bihar girl’s dream to become doctor revived after viral video, Union education minister assures support A young girl from Bihar, Khushboo Kumari, who was denied the chance to study science despite scoring 399 out of 500 in her Class 10 exams, received support from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after her emotional video went viral.

A heartwarming story from Bihar has captured the nation's attention as a young girl’s dream of becoming a doctor has found new hope after timely intervention by the Union government. Khushboo Kumari, a student from Danapur, found a ray of hope after her emotional plea on social media reached Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a now-viral video, Khushboo was seen narrating how, despite scoring 399 out of 500 in her Class 10 exams, her parents forced her to opt for the arts stream instead of science, solely because she fell short of their 400-mark expectation. “My brothers were allowed to study science, but I was told not to, even though I wanted to become a doctor,” she said in the video, breaking down in tears.

Moved by her story, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached out to the local district administration and directed officials to extend immediate support. He also personally called Khushboo to reassure her that she would be provided the opportunity to study science and pursue her ambition. “You should begin preparing for NEET. Your dream of becoming a doctor will not be hindered,” the minister told her during the phone call. He also appreciated her determination and encouraged her to stay focused on her goals.

The Danapur District Magistrate has also stepped in to support Khushboo, promising to take care of all her educational expenses. The administration is now arranging for her admission into the science stream and helping her get the necessary academic resources. Expressing her happiness, Khushboo said she was thankful for the support and was now excited to finally begin studying biology. “I will become a doctor one day,” she said.