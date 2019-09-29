Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic on Ballia-Chhapra section

Image Source : PTI State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) workers rescue people from flood-affected area of Bahadurpur following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna

Train services on the Ballia-Chhapra section of the North Eastern Railway (NER) were disrupted due to heavy rain on Sunday even as efforts are on to resume normal operations by late night, officials said.

"Owing to heavy rain at around 4.15 am, we got information about deposition of mud on the tracks on the Chhapra-Ballia section. This has disrupted rail traffic on the route," Public Relations Officer, NER, Mahesh Gupta said.

Gupta said seven trains on this section have been cancelled and another six diverted, while the long-distance trains are moving on the Chhapra-Bhatni-Mau route.

"Efforts are on to repair the track. Normal traffic will resume by late night," he said.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department in a statement issued in Lucknow said rain/thundershowers are very likely at a few places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on September 30.

