Bihar Diwas 2021: History, significance and this year's theme

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed on March 22 every year. The day marks the formation of the state of Bihar. Bihar Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the date on which the province came into being during the British rule. Bihar was carved out the state from Bengal in 1912.

As per the the government record, March 22 is a public holiday in the state. Bihar Day was started and celebrated on large scale by after Nitish Kumar took over as the Chief Minister if Bihar in 2005.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday greeted people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Diwas.

PM Modi wished that the state continues to create new dimensions of development.

"Wishes to all the residents of the state on 'Bihar Day'. May this state, which has a special identity due to its glorious past and rich culture, continue to create new dimensions of development," he tweeted.

In his message, CM Nitish Kumar said: "Heartiest greetings to the people of Bihar on Bihar Day. The history of Bihar is glorious and we are currently preparing the glorious future of Bihar. Jai Hind-Jai Bihar."

The state government has decided 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' as the theme of this year's celebrations to raise awareness about declining annual rainfall threatening water security in the state.

