Bihar: Stones pelted at cops amid demolition drive in Patna's Nepali Nagar area; 70 houses to be razed

Follow us on Image Source : NITISH CHANDRA/INDIA TV Visual from Patna's Nepali Nagar area where illegal houses will be demolished

Highlights Locals of the area were notified of the demolition activity some days in advance

The houses constructed on the particular land in Nepali Nagar area were declared illegal

Nearly 3 days backs, historic British-era Patna District Magistrate's office building was demolished

Bihar demolition drive: Stones were pelted at a team of police in Patna's Nepali Nagar area on Sunday, where a demolition drive to raze 70 illegally constructed houses was underway. According to the details, Patna City SP was injured in the attack by locals, who opposed the activity. The police team also had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd of locals that had gathered to create obstructions with the demolition work.

Reports said some locals burnt cylinders outside their homes in the area to stop police from approaching nearby.

Locals of the area were notified of the demolition activity some days in advance after the houses constructed on the particular land in the Nepali Nagar area were declared illegal.

Nearly three days back, the historic British-era Patna District Magistrate's office building, part of the centuries-old Collectorate campus, which was featured in key scenes in the Oscar-winning film 'Gandhi' was demolished.

The development sent a wave of grief among heritage lovers and Gandhians.

Bulldozers gnawed at the elegant two-storey main Patna Collectorate building, situated on the banks of the river Ganga, reducing it to a skeletal state.

The building was felled as part of the redevelopment project of the Bihar government.

On Wednesday, labourers carried away bricks from the mountains of rubble that lay deposited next to what remained of the old building, which once was the seat of the district administration and was said to have been constructed in the early 20th century.

The building was also adorned with an ornate iron-made spiral staircase mounted on its western facade.

Also Read | Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers roll into South Delhi's New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri

Latest India News