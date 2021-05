Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Four children lost their lives in Bihar's Darbhanga Medical College in the last 24 hours.

Four children have lost their lives in Bihar's Darbhanga Medical College in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported, adding that one among them had tested positive for Covid-19. The three others, however, had tested negative for Covid.

All the kids were experiencing breathlessness and had symptoms like pneumonia, Principal DMCH & Incharge CCU to ANI.

"They were in serious condition. One of them had tested positive for COVID. Others tested negative," the official said.

