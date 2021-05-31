Monday, May 31, 2021
     
UP: In Etawah, liquor on sale for those vaccinated against COVID-19

As per the union health ministry, as many as 19,80,245 people between the ages of 18 to 44 in Uttar Pradesh have received the first dose against the vaccine while 8,792 have received their second shot.

New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2021 9:24 IST
Image Source : PTI

In UP's Etawah, liquor on sale only for people vaccinated against COVID-19

Liquor stores in Saifai of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district have started to sell liquor only to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and produce certificates. "We are selling liquor only after checking the COVID vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper says.

A sign outside his store reads, "Liquor will only be available to those who have been vaccinated (against COVID-19)".

Image Source : ANI

In UP's Etawah, liquor on sale only for people vaccinated against COVID-19

When asked about instructions to stores regarding the same, District Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla said that no such order has been issued by the government.

"No such order has been issued. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate might have asked liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated," he said.

The nationwide vaccination drive is currently underway. As per the union health ministry, as many as 19,80,245 people between the ages of 18 to 44 in Uttar Pradesh have received the first dose against the vaccine while 8,792 have received their second shot. 

