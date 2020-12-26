Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nilgais still posing a threat to operations at Bihar's Darbhanga airport

Despite earnest efforts, Nilgais (Blue Bulls) are still a threat to the planes operating from Darbhanga airport in Bihar. The district administration has proposed a comprehensive plan to deal with this menace but is yet to implement it.

Darbhanga District Magistrate (DM) Thiyagrajan S.M. told IANS that the "Departments concerned are on the job and the matter will be sorted out soon."

On December 23, a meeting chaired by a Joint Secretary level official of the Civil Aviation Ministry held a virtual meeting in which the Darbhanga DM, Darbhanga Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Director of Darbhanga Airport and a senior Indian Air Force official had participated. The officials had discussed the action plan to prevent the Nilgais from coming on to the runways and the airport premises.

The forest official explained about tranquilising the Nilgais followed by their relocation to a safer place.

Sources said the Bihar government had allocated Rs 35 lakh for the 'Blue Bulls' project in October this year but required more funds for the purpose.

Darbhanga airport is facing the threat of the Nilgais due to the low height of the boundary wall. At present, the boundary wall is just five feet high and the authorities have proposed to increase it to 12 feet with wire fencing over it.

The official also pointed out that there is a low-lying area adjoining the airport where water accumulates which needs to be addressed. Overall, the entire process would take about two months.

As a temporary measure, 20 Home Guards have been deployed around the airport to prevent the animals from coming inside the airport premises.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has voiced concern over the low height of the boundary wall of Darbhanga airport. He has also provided full support to the airport authorities.

