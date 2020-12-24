Heart reaches AIIMS from Delhi airport in just 12 mins, thanks to Delhi Traffic Police's green corridor

The heart was successfully transplanted into the patient at AIIMS.

The Delhi Traffic Police created a special green corridor on Thursday to help a live heart reach the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in just 12 mins in peak traffic.

The heart was flown from Vadodara to Delhi for transplant at the AIIMS.

Manish Agarwal, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Traffic Police told India TV that his team swung into action as soon as they were informed about a live heart is to be transported from the airport to the hospital.

"Today morning, we received an information from AIIMS that a live heart is being flown from Vadodara to Delhi for a transplant. They requested us for a green corridor from Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 to AIIMS," Agarwal said.

"The Traffic Police swung into action immediately and converted the stretch into a green corridor for smooth and fast movement of the organ. We were able to cover the distance in just 12 minutes to deliver the live heart successfully at AIIMS," he added.

A green corridor is a route marked and cleared out by traffic authorities for the vehicle carrying harvested organs. Such green corridors are frequently used to transport organs within a city or between cities as well.

