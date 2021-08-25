Bihar unlocks: Malls, religious places, educational institutes allowed to reopen

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar relaxes COVID-19 restrictions with decline in daily cases

In the wake of a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Bihar government has done away with restrictions imposed during the pandemic. In a tweet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the coronavirus situation in the state has been reviewed. According to the chief minister's tweet, all shops, shopping malls, organisations, parks and religious places will now be allowed to reopen and function normally.

Further, the chief minister said the district authorities have permitted organisation of all sorts of social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious programmes, with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

About the educational institutes, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said all universities, colleges, technical teaching organisations and schools (from Class 1 to 12) will be allowed to reopen. Coaching centres will also be allowed to function normally, the chief minister said, adding, all educational institutes will also be allowed to conduct exams.

With the relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and food joints will now be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, the Bihar chief minister said.

He further urged people to take Bihar to take precautions.

"But in view of the possibility of the third wave, it is necessary for all of us to take precautions by following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour," he added.

Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections.

Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the country, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. As per the state health ministry, Bihar currently has 101 active COVID-19 cases.

