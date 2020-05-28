Bihar reports 68 new COVID-19 cases; state tally crosses 3,000-mark

Image Source : PTI With 68 fresh cases, Bihar's COVID-19 tally crosses 3000-mark

As many as 68 people tested positive for COVID 19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the state's tally for the dreaded coronavirus to 3,036, the health department said. Returning migrant workers continue to comprise a very high percentage of those infected and 2,072 of them have tested positive since May 3, according to the department. During the period, the state's overall tally has grown by around 2,500.

The infected migrants happen to be returnees from 21 states across the country, though the most have come from Maharashtra (486), Delhi (462), Gujarat (301), Haryana (187), Uttar Pradesh (108), Rajasthan (107), Telangana (96), West Bengal (88) and Punjab (63).

According to Anupam Kumar, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, more than 15 lakh migrants have arrived in the state by trains that begun plying since the beginning of this month while over 5 lakh are expected to arrive soon.

Most of the cases reported during the day were from north Bihar districts such as Araria (15), Madhepura (9), Sitamarhi (6), Saran and Darbhanga (4 each), Begusarai, Saharsa and Purnea (3 each), Muzaffarpur and Supaul (2 each), and Kishanganj and Siwan ( 1 each).

South of the Ganges, Arwal reported five cases, followed by Kaimur (4) and Aurangabad (3).

Patna, the worst-affected district, reported a fresh case which caused its tally to climb to 218.

Vaishali and Nawada districts also reported one case each.

The state has so far reported 15 COVID 19 deaths -- two each from Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts and one each from Sitamarhi, Munger, East Champaran, Rohtas, Begusarai, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Siwan and Saran.

The other worst-affected districts are Rohtas (201 cases), Madhubani (176 cases), Begusarai (162), Munger (148), Khagaria (143), Katihar (134), Buxar (114), Jehanabad (112) and Banka (106).

All 38 districts have reported coronavirus cases, with Sheohar being the only with such number in single digit at 7.

The number of patients who have been discharged from isolation centers upon recovery is 918. The number of samples tested so far is 68,262.

(With PTI inputs)

