Coronavirus in Bihar: 61 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 2,166

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 2,166 after 61 more people have tested positive for the infection the health department officials said on Saturday. At least 629 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease in the state. The contagion has so far claimed the lives of 11 people, including two each in Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts and one each in Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Begusarai districts. Currently, 1,526 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Of the fresh cases, the highest number was reported in Buxar (13), followed by Khagaria (nine), Gaya (seven), East Champaran (six), five each in Bhagalpur, West Champaran and Sitamarhi, three each in Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Munger and one each in Arwal and Kaimur districts, they said.

Late on Friday evening, the health department tweeted, "61 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 2166. We are ascertaining their trail of infection."

The patients from Buxar include two one-year-old boys and a seven-year-old girl, it said.

A 22-year-old migrant worker, who died three days ago soon upon his return from Delhi, was acknowledged on Friday as Bihar's 11th COVID-19 fatality by the state health department.

According to a senior health department official, the deceased, who belonged to Khagaria district, had returned to the state by a special train on Tuesday.

He had a high fever and died within hours of arrival, following which his sample was collected and sent for testing. The report confirmed that he was infected with the dreaded novel coronavirus.

At 186, Patna topped the list of positive cases, followed by Munger (140), Begusarai (125), Rohtas (123), Madhubani (115), Buxar (113), Jehanabad (106) and Khagaria (105).

A total of 58,905 samples have been tested so far at seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

