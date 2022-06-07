Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
Bihar: Several injured in knife attack between two communities over molestation case

Three of those injured suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the emergency ward of Sadar hospital Gopalganj.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Patna Published on: June 07, 2022 14:31 IST
Bihar communal clash
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Several injured in violent clash in Bihar's Gopalganj

Highlights

  • The clash erupted over alleged molestation of a girl in Shivrajpur village in Bihar's Gopalganj
  • Villagers said 11 people were injured, but the police put the injured toll at 6
  • Police had initiated baton charge to disperse people involved in the violence

Six people, including a woman, suffered stab injuries after two communities attacked each other with knives over alleged molestation of a girl in Shivrajpur village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said on Tuesday.

Three of injured -- Faqruddin Mian, Krishna Prasad and Krishna Kushwaha -- suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the emergency ward of Sadar hospital Gopalganj. The doctors of the Sadar hospital referred two of them to Gorakhpur.

However, the villagers claimed that 11 people were injured in the incident.

The information about the incident that occurred on Monday night spread like wildfire and local police immediately rushed to the spot and initiated baton charge to disperse people involved in the violence.

Kuchaikot police station SHO Jiwan Kumar said, "We are investigating the incident. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of molestation of a girl of one community. The clash triggered between them over this issue and people of both the communities were involved in it. We have deployed a police team to avoid any untoward incident."

Both groups have filed complaints with the police in connection with the incident, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited the copy)

