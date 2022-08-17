Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEJASHWIYADAV Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav; Tejashwi in attendance

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence in Patna. Bihar Deputy CM and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav was also present.

Earlier today, Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the BJP government at the Centre as "dictatorial" and vowed to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in the 2024 general elections. He made the remarks when asked about the way forward for the 2024 polls. These were his first comments after the formation of the new 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government.

Last week, Nitish Kumar yet again took oath as CM of Bihar, before which he called up RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Prasad welcomed Kumar's decision and conveyed his wishes to him, the RJD chief's daughter and MP Misa Bharti said.

Prasad is recovering from an illness and stays with his daughter. Kumar, who was once the bete noire of Yadav, had allied with him before the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar and the alliance swept the elections. Now again seven years later, he has joined hands with the RJD after breaking his alliance with the BJP.

Lalu Prasad had been admitted to AIIMS in early July after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall and was later discharged. He recuperated at the home of his daughter Misa Bharti here.

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been designated deputy CM, last Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan' government.

