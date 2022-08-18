Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. ‘Like women abroad change BFs any time, Nitish Kumar too...': Kailash Vijayvargiya's swipe at Bihar CM

‘Like women abroad change BFs any time, Nitish Kumar too...': Kailash Vijayvargiya's swipe at Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had ended his nearly three-decade-long alliance with the BJP and rejoined forces with the RJD-led alliance and formed the new government in Bihar.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Patna Published on: August 18, 2022 20:08 IST
Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister along with
Image Source : PTI/@ANI Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been designated deputy CM

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a different road to attack Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had recently re-formed his government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and broke ties with BJP. Vijayvargiya said that Nitish is like “women abroad who change their boyfriends” frequently. 

Nitish Kumar had ended his nearly three-decade-long alliance with the BJP and rejoined forces with the RJD-led alliance and formed the new government in Bihar. 

Speaking of the Mahagathbandhan, Vijayvargiya said, “When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave."

Related Stories
Have no information about it: Nitish Kumar on warrant against new law minister Kartikeya Singh

Have no information about it: Nitish Kumar on warrant against new law minister Kartikeya Singh

'Modi ko hatana hai': Lalu Yadav's first comments after govt change in Bihar

'Modi ko hatana hai': Lalu Yadav's first comments after govt change in Bihar

Bihar: Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for alleged 'love affair' in Patna | WATCH

Bihar: Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for alleged 'love affair' in Patna | WATCH

Jungle raj 2.0 in Bihar? Jawan, vendor's daughter shot dead in separate incidents within 12 hrs

Jungle raj 2.0 in Bihar? Jawan, vendor's daughter shot dead in separate incidents within 12 hrs

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been designated deputy CM, last Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan' government.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News