Bihar-Bengal devotees clash during Eid prayers in Kishanganj, sticks, batons used | Video A violent clash erupted between Bihar and Bengal devotees at an Eidgah in Kishanganj, Bihar, over delayed prayer timings, resulting in injuries and police intervention to restore peace.

A shocking incident unfolded in Kishanganj, Bihar, on Monday, as a violent clash erupted between thousands of devotees from Bihar and Bengal during Eid prayers. The altercation, which took place near the Panasi Panchayat Eidgah, led to chaos, with both sides using sticks and batons. Several people were injured in the violent confrontation, as bystanders fled in panic.

The incident

The clash took place at the Eidgah near the Ratnapur High School in the Pahaad Katta police station area of Kishanganj district. For years, residents from both Bihar and Bengal have gathered at the same location to offer Eid prayers. Local residents reported that specific times had been designated for the two groups to offer prayers—with Bengal devotees praying first, followed by those from Bihar.

However, on Monday, Bengal’s devotees overstayed their designated time, which angered the waiting Bihar devotees standing in the scorching heat. The rising frustration quickly escalated into a full-blown conflict, turning the peaceful Eidgah into a battleground. In the video footage of the incident, individuals can be seen attacking each other with sticks, and police officers present on the scene appeared powerless to stop the violence.

Police intervention

Upon receiving reports of the clash, senior police officers, including SDPO Manglesh Kumar Singh and Pahaad Katta Police Station Head Dhanji Kumar, arrived at the scene along with reinforcements from several police stations. The situation was eventually diffused through talks, and Bihar's devotees were able to perform their prayers peacefully afterward.

Police statement

SDPO Manglesh Kumar Singh explained that the altercation occurred due to delays caused by Bengal’s devotees, who overstayed their time at the Eidgah. He assured the public that the situation was now under control. Singh also confirmed that no formal complaints had been filed by either side, but any such complaints would be processed according to the law.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how tensions can rise even in the most peaceful of settings, and the authorities are continuing to monitor the situation in the region to ensure peace is maintained in future gatherings.