Bibek Debroy dies: A Kolkata boy who shaped India's economic and intellectual landscape

Noted economist Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, passed away on November 1, Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over his demise and said his indelible work would always assist the intellectual landscape. "Dr Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," PM Modi wrote on the social media platform.

The death of the economist came nearly a month after he resigned from the post of chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

Who was Bibek Debroy?

Debroy had his schooling from Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur West Bengal. He maintained his education through well-known institutions of West Bengal- Presidency College in Kolkata (1979-83). Later, he joined the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge.

After concluding his education, he had worked in various sectors. From shaping the country's economy to working in the field of journalism where he worked as a consulting Editor of several financial and other newspapers.

He was also an academician. Debroy worked at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune, where he later held the top position of the college.

Debroy also shaped NITI Aayog

Besides, he had also worked at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and the Department of Economic Affairs (1987-93) and he was a Director on a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project focused on legal reforms.

He was also a Member of NITI Aayog up to June 5, 2019.

From 1993 to 1998, he served as Director of a Ministry of Finance and UNDP project on legal reforms, and in 1994-95, he worked with the Department of Economic Affairs. Since its inception, Debroy was an integral part of NITI Aayog, the government's primary think tank.

Over his career, Debroy made significant contributions in economics, with interests spanning game theory, income inequality, poverty, legal reforms, and railway policy. He was also a well-known scholar of Indian texts and culture, with his ten-volume translation of the Mahabharata acclaimed for its clarity and accessibility. Debroy leaves behind a legacy as a thought leader who profoundly impacted India's intellectual and economic landscape.

