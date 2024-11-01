Bibek Debroy, Chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council and economist, dies at 69

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Renowned economist Bibek Debroy.

Renowned economist and chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, Bibek Debroy, passed away at the age of 69 on Friday. Debroy, a Padma Shri awardee, was known for his extensive contributions to economic policy and development in India. Before his role on the advisory council, Debroy served as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune, where he was instrumental in promoting economic research and scholarship.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Debroy as a towering scholar. "Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," the PM wrote on X.

Who was Bibek Debroy?

Bibek Debroy was a noted economist, author, and scholar. With his demise, he left behind an influential legacy in both Indian economic policy and literature. He was educated at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge. He had worked in Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and also as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.

Known for his profound contributions to shaping India’s economic policies, Debroy served as the chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council and was a Padma Shri awardee. His expertise spanned macroeconomics, public finance, and infrastructure, with a particular focus on economic reforms, governance, and the modernisation of the Indian railways. In addition to his policy work, Debroy was celebrated for his dedication to Sanskrit texts, with extensive writings that bridged economics and cultural scholarship.