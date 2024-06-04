Bhubaneswar Election Results 2024: BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi leading

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhubaneswar Election Results 2024

Bhubaneswar Election Results 2024: Bhubaneswar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. The state has 21 parliamentary seats. The Bhubaneswar seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatani, Begunia and Khurda. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Bhubaneswar constituency in Odisha went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 along with the other five Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 58 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the sixth phase.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 75.43 per cent was recorded in the Bhubaneswar Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Begunia: 71.96

Bhubaneswar Central: 51.28

Bhubaneswar North: 53.93

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar:56.42

Jatani: 70.19

Jayadev: 80.77

Khurda: 72.75

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Bhubaneswar constituency in Odisha will be out on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi, CMP leader Suresh Chandra Panigrahy and BJD's Syed Yashir Nawaz were the main candidates in Bhubaneswar constituency of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Aparajita Sarangi from BJP won the seat with a margin of 23,839 votes. Aparajita Sarangi was polled 486,991 votes with a vote share of 48.00 per cent and defeated Arup Mohan Patnaik from BJD who got 463,152 votes (46.06 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Prasanna Kumar Patasani from BJD won the seat and was polled 439,252 votes with a vote share of 49.25 per cent. BJP candidate Prithiviraj Harichandan got 249,775 votes (28.00 per cent) and was the runner-up. Prasanna Kumar Patasani defeated Prithiviraj Harichandan by a margin of 189,477 votes.