Bharat Biotech says paracetamol, painkillers not required for teens after getting Covaxin jab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic displays a vial of Covaxin vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru.

Highlights Bharat Biotech has said that no paracetamol, painkillers recommended after taking Covaxin jab

Medication recommended only after consultation with a physician

Vaccine maker said it received feedback certain immunisation centres recommending painkillers

No paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

"We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said in a Twitter post.

Through the clinical trials spanning about 30,000 individuals, approximately 10 to 20 per cent have reported side effects and most of them were mild, resolved within one or two days, and did not require any medication, the company further said.

Medication is recommended only after consultation with a physician, the vaccine maker said.

Paracetamol was recommended along with other COVID-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin, it added.

ALSO READ | India's first Omicron death reported in Rajasthan: Union Health Ministry confirms

ALSO READ | 60 BEST employees test COVID positive in Mumbai; city reports 10,860 single-day cases

Latest India News