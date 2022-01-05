Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
  4. Bharat Biotech says paracetamol, painkillers not required for teens after getting Covaxin jab

Bharat Biotech says paracetamol, painkillers not required for teens after getting Covaxin jab

Bharat Biotech in a Twitter post said that no paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin.

PTI
January 05, 2022
No paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

"We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said in a Twitter post.

Through the clinical trials spanning about 30,000 individuals, approximately 10 to 20 per cent have reported side effects and most of them were mild, resolved within one or two days, and did not require any medication, the company further said.

Medication is recommended only after consultation with a physician, the vaccine maker said.

Paracetamol was recommended along with other COVID-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin, it added.

