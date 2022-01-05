60 BEST employees test COVID positive in Mumbai; city reports 10,860 single-day cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 60 BEST employees test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

As many as 60 BEST employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The development comes amid rising cases of coronavirus and Omicron cases from across the country. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the maximum daily cases. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases, up 34.37 per cent from a day ago and the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the civic body.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all the international passengers landing at the international airport, as per revised guidelines.

Earlier, the RT-PCR test was mandatory only for international travellers arriving from 'countries at risk'.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded another sharp rise in coronavirus cases at 18,466 of which Mumbai alone reported 10,860, with the city mayor warning of a lockdown if cases top 20,000 and Pune shutting down schools.

The state reported 75 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally of those infected with the new variant to 653, the health department said.

Twenty fatalities linked to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 1,41,573, the department said.

With the addition of 18,466 cases, Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494, it said.

According to a health department bulletin, Mumbai alone has 47,476 active cases followed by 7,593 in the Thane district. Pune, another district with a large urban population, has 4,202 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

