Bharat bandh today, tomorrow; trade unions call for bank strike; railways, electricity likely to be hit

Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted during a two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions beginning Monday. The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

The unions' demands include the scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

Bharat Bandh on Monday, Tuesday - Who will join strike

Unions in the railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places

Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have also decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh

Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum

Bank employees' unions have they will support the strike

Bharat Bandh on Monday, Tuesday - Banking services to remain affected

Bank employees demand speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension schemes for staff.

A number of public sector banks, including the country's largest lender SBI, have said that their services may get impacted to a limited extent due to the strike.

SBI said it has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices during the strike

New Delhi-headquartered Punjab National Bank (PNB) said AIBEA, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served notices to go on strike on March 28-29. In a statement, PNB said, "While the bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent by the strike."

Bengaluru-based Canara Bank said it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices. However, the functioning of the bank may be impacted, Canara Bank added

Private lender RBL Bank said its bank unions are affiliated with AIBOA and AIBEA, and the employees associated with these unions may participate in the strike

Banking services to remain impacted on March 31 as well

Besides the two-day strike, the customer banking services may also get impacted on March 31st as RBI has asked the banks to participate in the exercise of annual closure of government accounts for the current fiscal year 2021-22.

All government transactions done by agency banks for the financial year 2021-22 must be accounted for within the same financial year.

All agency banks should keep their designated branches open for over-the-counter transactions related to government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 31, 2022, the RBI said in a notification to banks.

Special clearing will be conducted on Thursday for the collection of government cheques and RBI will issue necessary instructions in this regard.

Bharat Bandh on Monday, Tuesday - Power Ministry issues advisory

Meanwhile, the power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid. The advisory has been issued to all states, central public sector undertakings, central electricity authority, national load dispatch centre and regional load dispatch centres.

"The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called for a nationwide strike with effect from 06:00 hrs of March 28 to 06:00 hrs of March 30, 2022," an advisory issued by the power ministry said.

In the interest of the consumers of electricity, it is advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations, the ministry said, adding that all regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert.

The ministry also suggested measures to be taken to ensure secure and reliable grid operations.

Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said and asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area.

Also, manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power stations 24X7 to handle any emergency situation, it said.

Power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, it added and suggested setting up of a 24x7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.

(With inputs from agencies)

