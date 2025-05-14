Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government provided 53,306 jobs in 36 months, promises 50,000 more Asserting that a foolproof mechanism was adopted while offering jobs, Mann said that none of the 55,000 appointments have been challenged in court.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently said that the state government has provided over 53,306 government jobs to youth in the state during its 36-month tenure. The Chief Minister asserted that jobs were given based on merit as the government ensured a transparent recruitment process.

Mann reiterated that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in a department. He has even promised that the state government will soon give 50,000 more jobs to the youth.

He said that the state government has crossed the figure of giving 53,306 government jobs in a transparent manner to the youth, adding that very soon the state government will cross the figure of one lakh government jobs for the youth.

Asserting that a foolproof mechanism was adopted while offering jobs, Mann said that none of the 53,306 appointments have been challenged in court.

Mann said that his government is now working to clean up the "mess" left behind and is committed to building a "Rangla Punjab" (vibrant Punjab).

A complete overhaul is being witnessed in all sectors of the state so as to give a major push to the development of Punjab, he added.

The state government has also launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a dedicated Sadak Surakhya Force, to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the state and National Highways. 1597 personnel, including girls, have been recruited as part of this initiative since its launch in February last year.

Emphasising that no stone is being left unturned to ensure the holistic development of the state and progress of its people, the Chief Minister also said that the state government is ensuring that no one from the state migrates abroad so that the dreams of our freedom fighters are fulfilled.

According to Mann, reverse migration is already being witnessed in the state, and youth are returning from abroad to serve the state due to the strenuous efforts of the Punjab government.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)