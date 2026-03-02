Punjab government issues helpline to assist Punjabis stranded in Middle East

Chandigarh:

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday issued a 24/7 helpline number to assist the people of the state who are stranded in the Middle East following the beginning of the conflict between the United States (US), Israel and Iran.

In a statement, the chief minister stated that his government is in constant touch with the Centre to ensure the safety of the people of the state and their prompt return to India. He also said that the Centre should ensure that stranded people of Punjab are evacuated from the Middle East at the earliest.

"The state government is constantly in touch with the Government of India to ensure the safe and prompt return of those stuck. Due to the conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline. If any person or their family is stranded in these countries, they can call on these numbers," Mann said.

According to Mann, people can call 0172 2260042 and 0172 2260043, or send a WhatsApp message to +91 94787 79112, if any kind of help is required. "We are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the stranded people as soon as possible. The state government stands firmly with these families in this hour of crisis," he added.