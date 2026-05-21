Bhagwant Mann govt's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana brings financial relief to families burdened by medical expenses

Chandigarh:

Illness in many homes arrives not just with pain but with panic. A hospital admission often means hurried borrowing, mortgaging jewellery, or watching savings vanish in a matter of days. Families, many a time, delay treatment, hoping things would improve on their own, simply because the cost of care feels heavier than the illness itself.

A 2021 study in Applied Health Economics and Health Policy laid bare what many already knew in their bones: medical costs in India fall heavily on households, often pushing them into severe financial distress. Using national survey data, it showed how diseases like cancer and heart conditions routinely led to catastrophic spending, especially in private hospitals. In many cases, treatment came at the cost of long-term poverty. It was a stark reminder that illness was not only a medical issue but an economic one too.

Against this backdrop, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana launched by the government led by Bhagwant Mann is emerging as a major support system for ordinary families across Punjab.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has emerged as a quiet but powerful shift in the way families experience healthcare. For the first time, many are finding that treatment does not have to mean financial collapse.

In Punjab, where hospital bills once pushed families into debt and despair, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is quietly reshaping lives. Offering cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh, the scheme has already supported over 1.59 lakh beneficiaries and is being seen as a lifeline for ordinary households who once feared falling ill more than anything else.

Heart procedures to dialysis covered in scheme

Health Minister Balbir Singh said, "From complex surgeries and heart procedures to dialysis, neonatal care, and critical illness treatments, the aim is that no one should be denied care because they cannot afford it. The Bhagwant Mann Government's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually to all bona fide residents of Punjab, including middle-class families, government employees, and pensioners."

The scheme follows the updated HBP 2.2 framework and includes nearly 2,300 health benefit packages across 839 hospitals, covering both government and empanelled private healthcare facilities. Additionally, 98 specialised treatment packages have been reserved exclusively for government hospitals.

The scale of impact is already visible. As of 16 May, over 1.59 lakh beneficiaries had received treatment under the scheme, with more than 3.11 lakh procedures carried out. The total support provided has crossed Rs 522 crore. Behind each figure is a story of a farmer who did not have to sell land for surgery, of a child whose treatment began without delay, of a family spared the cycle of debt that once followed every major illness.

Awareness, too, is spreading steadily, from the busy lanes of Ludhiana to the quieter villages of Tarn Taran. Over 44 lakh health cards have been issued, signalling growing trust in the system. Districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, and Jalandhar are seeing particularly strong enrollment, as families line up not out of fear, but preparation.

What makes the scheme especially practical is its simplicity. Registration is available at common service centers, government hospitals, district offices, and outreach camps. Basic identification, like Aadhaar and a voter card, is enough to get started. It also covers not just hospitalisation, but pre-treatment tests and post-care recovery, plugging the hidden financial leaks that often follow illness.

Benefits of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

Cashless hospital treatment up to ₹10 lakh, at government and empanelled private hospitals, annually reduces direct medical spending.

Coverage includes surgeries, dialysis, cancer care, neonatal, and emergency treatment.

Pre- and post-hospitalisation costs are also included, preventing hidden debt.

Access through simple registration at local centres and government hospitals.

Reduces the need for loans, asset sales, and high-interest borrowing during illness.

Health experts believe this could slowly rewrite Punjab's healthcare reality. In a region where private medical costs have risen sharply, the scheme offers something rarer than money alone, certainty. And for lakhs of families, that certainty feels like breathing again after holding one's breath for far too long.

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