Bengaluru private school receives hoax bomb threat; premises evacuated, searched

Bengaluru: A private school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat through an e-mail on Monday, which later turned out to be a hoax. The incident was reported after the school management came across an email from an unknown person, claiming that a bomb has been planted in the school.

The school reopened today after summer vacations.

Soon the police were alerted following which they reached the spot with bomb disposal and dog squad.

The school was quickly evacuated and the police thoroughly searched the premises and declared the threat a hoax.

As news about the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents rushed to the school to enquire about the safety of their children.

The school management told parents to avoid panic as the pupils and faculty have been shifted to another unit of their school.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police were on their job and will trace the whereabouts of the person who sent the mail to the school.

(With inputs from PTI)

