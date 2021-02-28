3 more COVID-19 clusters identified in Bengaluru, 33 new cases reported

Image Source : PTI 3 more COVID-19 clusters identified in Bengaluru

With 33 COVID-19 positive cases reported till Saturday, in three clusters at Agragami College, Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment of Yelahanka New Town, a northern suburb of Bengaluru, the Bengaluru civic body is contemplating to intensifying testing, tracking and treating. It was due to students coming from Kerala to study Agragami College and Sambharam College are responsible for the spread of pandemic, while in Purva Venezia apartment, it was spread from travellers from Maharashtra, who tested positive.

The Bengaluru Civic body commissioner, N. Manjunath Prasad told reporters those who arrived from neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra resulted in new clusters.

"New clusters have emerged as we are surrounded by Kerala and Maharashtra where cases are on the rise. Most of these people coming from here are students and now they have been tested and isolated," he said.

He added that the city corporation has intensified tracking and isolating those arriving from these states.

"The emergence of the new clusters is a result of the elaborate testing conducted by the administration in the past few days across educational institutions with a large population of students from Kerala and Maharashtra," he contended.

According to him, around 18,000 nursing students from Kerala are studying across different colleges in the city.

He said in the last three days, as many as 1,156 students were tested at Sambhram Academy of Management Studies, 217 students from Agragami College, and 111 residents at Purva Venezia apartment.

With three new Covid-19 clusters, all in the Yelahanka zone, takes the overall number of such clusters to six over the past two weeks.

Karnataka has enforced that passengers coming from Kerala and Maharashtra must produce an RT-PCR negative certificate 72-hours prior to their travel date before entering the state.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News