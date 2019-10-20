Image Source : FILE Bengaluru college girl dies at fashion show rehearsal

A 21-year-old student died of suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing at a fashion show rehearsal in her college here, police said on Sunday.

"Shalini was practising for the ramp walk in the college on late Friday evening. After her turn, she suddenly collapsed at one end of the stage where she stood with her colleagues and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead," a police official told IANS here.

The privately-run AIMS Management College at Peenya, where Shalini was in the first year of the 3-year MBA course, was making the students practise for a fashion show to be held for marking the "freshers' day".

"We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of Shalini's sudden death though doctors suspect cardiac arrest could be the reason as there were no other signs of illness," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Video footage, aired on local news channels, showed Shalini standing at one side of the hall after her ramp walk and collapsing next to another young woman and others rushing to help her.

Shalini was a resident of Srirampura colony where she lived with her parents.

The police registered a case under section 174 (c) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, which deals with an unnatural death.

A police team visited the college on Saturday for a preliminary investigation into the circumstances in which Shalini collapsed and died at the fashion show practice session.

