Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV video captures thunderous sound in Bengaluru

People in Bengaluru were sent into a tizzy on Wednesday when a loud noise shook them. Taking to social media, residents of Bengaluru shared what they experienced. People were thrown in amazement and at the same time perplexed as to what it really was. Some believed it to be an earthquake while others speculated theories. Some even thought it was a sonic boom.

In a CCTV video shared by India TV's T Raghavan, the thunderous sound that jolted Bengaluru was recorded. It was heard in Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in Bengaluru. In the video, the loud sound could be heard, making it clear why the residents were thrown in utter confusion.

Meanwhile, it is said that neither it was a sonic boom nor an earthquake. Scientists working with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Center (KSNDMC) said that the loud sound was not related to an earthquake. Natural disaster team told India TV that the sound was likely an effect of a heavy vacuum created and sudden entry of cyclonic wind, created by Amphan between hot and cold air which had happened last year as well.

