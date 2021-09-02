Mamata govt appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT probe on post-poll violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE WB govt appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT probe on post-poll violence

The West Bengal government has appointed ten IPS officers to assist a special investigating team (SIT) formed by the Calcutta High Court to probe cases of post-poll violence in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

The officers have been deployed for north, west and south zones of the state as well as for the Kolkata Police areas, he said.

"The services of the IPS officers are hereby spared, in addition to their normal duties, to assist the SIT constituted by the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta (sic)," an order issued by the state home department stated.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered the constitution of the SIT comprising IPS officers Soumen Mitra, Suman Bala Sahoo and Ranbir Kumar to look into the incidents of post-poll violence.

The West Bengal government had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing the court-monitored CBI investigation into all heinous cases like rape and murder during the post poll violence in the state after accepting the recommendations of an NHRC panel.

The state government in its special leave petition alleged that it did not expect fair and just investigation by the central agency which is busy foisting cases against the functionaries of ruling Trinamool Congress Party.

ALSO READ: Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata govt moves Supreme Court against CBI probe

Latest India News