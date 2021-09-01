Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata govt moves Supreme Court against CBI probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata govt moves Supreme Court

The West Bengal government has moved Supreme Court, thus challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into post-poll violence in the state.

The CBI on Tuesday had registered 10 more cases related to the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total number of such cases to 31.

In the latest tranche of cases, six pertain to allegations of murder, two are of alleged gang rape and rape and the rest are related to assault, trespassing and destruction of property, officials said.

The High Court directives came following the submission of an NHRC committee report on the violence in the state after assembly election results were announced on May 2 declaring the victory of Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress over its main rival the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase electoral battle.

The cases registered by the agency include the murder of a resident of Jagdhari village whose body was found in a paddy field, an alleged gang rape in Birbhum district and an alleged murder in the Ramnagar market in South 24 Parganas district.

