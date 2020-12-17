Mamata Banerjee's TMC dares Modi govt to impose President's rule in Bengal

Image Source : INDIA TV TMC has dared the BJP-led government at the Centre to impose President's rule in West Bengal where Assembly elections are due next year.

The tussle between the West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee and the Centre peaked on Thursday with the ruling Trinamool Congress daring the Modi government to impose President's rule in the state.

The sharp reaction by the Trinamool Congress was in response of the Centre's decision to send three IPS officers currently statione in Bengal on deputation.

ALSO READ: TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari set for second innings, to join BJP at Amit Shah's Medinipur rally

The three officers are Rajib Mishra (ADG, SouthBengal), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), have sent on deputation to ITBP, Seema Suraksha Bal and Police Research Bureau respectively. The decision came days after BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour on December 10.

GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2020

CM Mamata Banerjee, in a series of tweets, said that the Centre's order to send the officers on deputation was 'blatant misuse of power'. "This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable," she said.

TMC leader and state Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee also jumped into war calling the Centre's decision as "unconstitutional

and unacceptable".

"We will not send them on deputation. At most, the Centre can impose Presidents Rule. We welcome that. If the Centre has the power to do that, let it go ahead," Mukherjee said addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News