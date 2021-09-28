Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengal by-polls: BJP delegation to meet ECI over violence, other issues

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) comprising of Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Om Pathak will meet the Election commission of India (ECI) over violence and issues related to West Bengal by-elections today. The time sought by the BJP for the meeting is at 12:30 pm.

BJP sources said, "A time has been sought from the commission regarding issues related to West Bengal by-elections. Whatever happened and is happening continuously in West Bengal is scary. There is no law and order and added to that there is fear in the atmosphere of the state."

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state over alleged attacks on the party's national vice president Dilip Ghosh and MP Arjun Singh.

In the letter, the party blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (AITC) for the incidents and said, "on each occasion, Kolkata Police either took no action or acted along with the attackers."

Earlier on Monday, Ghosh alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

"I was also attacked. My security tried to stop it and they took out their guns to scare the attackers. Arjun Singh was also surrounded and he was forced to leave the area amid 'go back' slogans. Local police didn't help," Ghosh said.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister of Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly constituency in the polls. Banerjee is now contesting from the Bhabanipur seat that is going for the poll on September 30.

Banerjee has to win from this seat to retain her position as the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

