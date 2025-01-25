OPINION | Beggary: Law is no solution, give skill training to beggars

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

In an interesting piece of news, Madhya Pradesh Police has filed two FIRs, one against a female beggar and another against an unidentified person for giving alms to the beggar in the city of Indore. The case was registered under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which provides for punishment upto one year in jail and/or fine upto Rs 5,000 against persons disobeying the order issued by a public servant.

The district collector had issued orders to file criminal cases against those involved in begging and also against those giving alms to beggars. The FIRs were filed on the basis of a complaint filed by Indore's Beggary Eradication Team.

This follows a pilot project of Union Social Justice Ministry being implemented to make 10 cities of India, including Indore, "beggar-free". Indore has earned laurels as India's cleanest city in surveys conducted during the last several years.

It is a fact that nobody likes to watch beggars begging in public, but over the decades, beggary has become a profession. In some cities, some big gangs employ beggars to beg for alms at main traffic intersections and other popular hangouts.

The government's aim is to eliminate such nefarious gangs, but one must remember: It is easier to make laws but difficult to enforce them. Identifying beggars, and collecting evidences of beggars is a tough task for police. Moreover, it is difficult to prepare a case against persons on charge of begging.

Secondly, there is an emotional aspect involved. Normally, citizens have sympathy for those seeking alms, and offering Rs 1,000 reward for giving tip-off about beggars is nothing but a mockery. None will complain if police takes action against gangs involved in beggary and throwing them into prison, but people at large will not be happy if poor and helpless old people begging for alms are thrown into prison.

The solution is not in making law or throwing people into jail. Social organizations should be brought in to provide training in small trade skills to beggars so that they can at least earn their livelihood. That would be a better option.

