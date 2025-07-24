Beer, obscene pics and hotel room: How a 57-year-old Varanasi doctor lost Rs 8 lakh on gay date The doctor had met the man - identified as Vikas - via gay dating app, and later gave his phone number and the address of the hotel. The accused arrived at the hotel with beer at around 10 pm on July 20.

Varanasi:

A blind gay date turned into a horrendous experience for a 57-year-old doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi after he ended up losing Rs 8 lakh in extortion. The incident happened on July 20 when the doctor checked into a hotel to avail of gay services, according to the police.

The doctor had met the man - identified as Vikas - via gay dating app, and later gave his phone number and the address of the hotel. The accused arrived at the hotel with beer at around 10 pm, said the Uttar Pradesh Police.

After consuming the beer, the doctor removed his clothes and asked the accused to do the same, but the latter clicked his nude photographs and videos. The accused later slapped the doctor and said that practising homosexuality in Varanasi is not good, adding that he should also consider his age.

"Such actions don't suit you at this age. You are in Shiv Nagri, don't do all this," the accused told the doctor, as reported by NDTV.

Following this, a confrontation broke out between the two, and the accused threatened the doctor to release his photographs and videos if he did not transfer money to his bank account. Subsequently, the doctor transferred Rs 8 lakh to the accused's bank account.

Following this incident, the doctor filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused. The Uttar Pradesh Police have now registered a case under sections 308(4) (extortion), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, and are also using the CCTV footage at the hotel and reviewing the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction data to nab Vikas.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has assured the doctor that the accused will soon be arrested. "We have registered a case and action will be taken," NDTV quoted Ishant Soni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, as saying.