Outrage in India as caller on BBC show abuses PM Modi and his mother

India was outraged on Wednesday as a caller on a BBC show abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. The incident happened on March 1 during BBC Asian Network's 'Big Debate' podcast surrounding the question "Do you feel proud seeing the turban being referred to as a crown in EastEnders". Much of the discussion centred around the racial discrimination faced by Sikhs and Indians in the UK.

EastEnders is a famous British soap opera on air since 1985.

Social media users expressed outrage against the BBC for airing the show. Following massive criticism, the recorded version of the three-hour podcast was edited to remove them.

Priya Rai, the BBC host who anchored the show, has also apologised. "Before we carry on though, we just like to apologise again for some of the offensive language that was used by guests on the show earlier. It’s a live show and we discuss controversial issues often. But there was no reason for the type of language that was used and I’d like to say sorry again for any offence that was caused,” she said.

Meanwhile, calls to boycott or ban BBC grew stronger in India, with many taking to social media to voice their anger.

"How can BBC allow content abusing PM Modi's mother using derogatory words live on Air? This should be condemned in strongest possible way," a Twitter user wrote.

