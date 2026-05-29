Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Chandigarh:

The counting of votes to declare the results for the local body elections in Punjab is underway. Punjab, where assembly elections will be held next year, has eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats. This also includes the Bathinda Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 50 wards.

In the previous elections held in 2021 in Bathinda Municipal Corporation, which was established in 2004, the Congress had won 44 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was a distant second with six wards. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to open their accounts.

Punjab’s local body elections this year turned into a three-way political battle involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the AAP, these civic polls are being viewed as an important opportunity to reinforce its political standing in the state before the upcoming assembly elections next year. Meanwhile, the BJP is attempting to expand its influence in Punjab through these elections.

Ward Number Name Party 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 Baby Saini Congress 36 Dharminder Kumar AAP 37 Anita Goyal AAP 38 Jagpal Singh Sidhu AAP 39 Raj Rani AAP 40 Sanjeev Garg AAP 41 Suman Rattan AAP 42 Ritu BJP 43 44 45 46 Padamjeet Singh Mehta AAP 47 48 49 50

The local body elections in Punjab

The polling was held here in Punjab on Tuesday and a total of 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- were in the fray. There were 1,528 Independent candidates also in the fray.

The elections witnessed a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent, as per the SEC. Besides, the poll body had declared 740 polling booths as sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive. Additionally, it had also deployed 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel across the state to ensure smooth functioning of polling.