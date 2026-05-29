May 29, 2026
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Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling was held here in Punjab on Tuesday and it witnessed a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent. A total of 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- were in the fray.

Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

The counting of votes to declare the results for the local body elections in Punjab is underway. Punjab, where assembly elections will be held next year, has eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats. This also includes the Bathinda Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 50 wards.

In the previous elections held in 2021 in Bathinda Municipal Corporation, which was established in 2004, the Congress had won 44 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was a distant second with six wards. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to open their accounts.

Punjab’s local body elections this year turned into a three-way political battle involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the AAP, these civic polls are being viewed as an important opportunity to reinforce its political standing in the state before the upcoming assembly elections next year. Meanwhile, the BJP is attempting to expand its influence in Punjab through these elections.

Ward Number Name Party
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35 Baby Saini Congress
36 Dharminder Kumar AAP
37 Anita Goyal AAP
38 Jagpal Singh Sidhu AAP
39 Raj Rani AAP
40 Sanjeev Garg AAP
41 Suman Rattan AAP
42 Ritu BJP
43    
44    
45    
46 Padamjeet Singh Mehta AAP
47    
48    
49    
50    

The local body elections in Punjab

The polling was held here in Punjab on Tuesday and a total of 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- were in the fray. There were 1,528 Independent candidates also in the fray. 

The elections witnessed a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent, as per the SEC. Besides, the poll body had declared 740 polling booths as sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive. Additionally, it had also deployed 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel across the state to ensure smooth functioning of polling.

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Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026
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