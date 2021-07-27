BJP names Basavaraj Bommai as new Karnataka CM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Basavaraj Bommai (in black facemask) has been named as new Karnataka Chief Minister.

Basavaraj Bommai has been named as new Karnataka Chief Minister. Bommai, who is considered to be a confidante of outgoing CM was the home minister of the state. Bommai, who joined the BJP in 2008, belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community. His father SR Bommai had also served as Karnataka CM in 1980s.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who have been appointed as observers by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to monitor the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, held meetings with various party leaders before meeting party MLAs at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka had earlier said earlier today. "Another one or two days, 48 hours," news agency ANI quoted Ashoka as saying.

"Everybody is an aspirant, everybody wants to be CM. But there is only one CM. That is why we will follow party high command's decision," Ashoka went on to add.

Yediyurappa had on Monday announced his decision to step down as Karnataka CM ending days of speculation. Yediyurappa chose to announce his resignation at an event to mark organised to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in the state.

