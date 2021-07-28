UP: 18 killed after speeding truck hits bus in Barabanki; several hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE UP: 18 killed after speeding truck hits bus in Barabanki

As many as 18 people were killed after a bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday. According to the details, the accident was reported in the wee hours today at the National Highway 28, where the double-decker bus was parked at the roadside following a breakdown.

Eighteen labourers, who were sleeping on the roadside were killed due to the impact of the accident. More than 24 labourers have been reported injured.

A team of police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident.

Commenting on the accident, Satya Narayan Sabat, ADG, Lucknow Zone said, "A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. About 18 casualties with many passengers sustaining injuries;19 hospitalized."

"Rescue operation to recover the dead bodies stuck under the bus is underway," he added.

The double-decker bus, en route to Bihar from Haryana, was parked on the side of the road at the time of the accident with passengers inside it.

"The bus driver had asked passengers to rest while he was repairing the bus. Soon after, a truck collided into the parked bus resulting in many casualties," added Sabat.

