Bansuri Swaraj carries bag with 'National Herald Ki Loot' written on it at JPC meet | WATCH

In a move that grabbed considerable attention, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj arrived at the Parliament Annexe building on Monday to attend the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, carrying a bag that boldly read "National Herald Ki Loot." The message on the bag was unmissable and seemed to make a pointed political statement, reigniting the BJP's long-standing attack on the Congress party over the National Herald case.

Bansuri Swaraj takes swipe at Congress

Swaraj also took a sharp swipe at the Congress party, alleging serious misuse of media institutions in the National Herald case. Speaking about the matter, she remarked that for the first time, corruption penetrated the fourth pillar of democracy — the media. Citing the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet, Swaraj said it exposes the Congress party's traditional style of functioning and ideology, where institutions meant for public service are allegedly repurposed for personal gain.

She further accused the grand old party of transforming public trusts into private assets under the guise of serving the people. Describing the matter as extremely grave, Swaraj emphasised that the Congress party and its top leadership must be held accountable for these actions.

ED files chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with several others, accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore. The chargesheet was submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court under multiple sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The chargesheet named Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, as accused no. 1, while her son Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as accused no 2.

What is the National Herald case?

The National Herald was a newspaper launched by Jawaharlal Nehru and fellow freedom fighters in 1938. It was founded with an aim to represent the views of the liberal faction within the Indian National Congress. Published by Associated Journals Limited, the newspaper evolved into a key mouthpiece for the Congress party post-Independence. In addition to the English daily, AJL also brought out Hindi and Urdu publications. However, by 2008, the National Herald ceased operations after being burdened with debts exceeding Rs 90 crore.

The controversy surrounding its assets gained momentum in 2012 when BJP leader and lawyer Subramanian Swamy lodged a complaint in a trial court. He alleged that certain Congress leaders had committed cheating and breach of trust in the process of acquiring AJL. According to Swamy, the firm Young Indian Ltd had acquired control over the National Herald's assets through what he termed a "malicious" takeover.

