Banke Bihari darshan timings: Supreme Court to examine if deity's sleep is disturbed The plea challenges decisions taken by the committee, which changed temple darshan timings and discontinued the traditional Dehri Pooja. The petitioners argue that these changes go against the Supreme Court’s earlier order dated August 8.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government and a court-appointed High-Powered Committee to respond to a plea challenging changes in darshan timings and the stopping of Dehri Pooja at the famous Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple in Mathura. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, issued a notice to the respondents. The court has asked them to file their replies by January 7, 2026.

The petition was filed by the Temple Management Committee through Gopesh Goswami and Rajat Goswami.

What is the petition about?

The plea challenges decisions taken by the committee, which changed temple darshan timings and discontinued the traditional Dehri Pooja. The petitioners argue that these changes go against the Supreme Court’s earlier order dated August 8, which had clearly said that the committee should not interfere in the temple’s internal religious practices, including puja, seva, and prasad.

What is Dehri pooja?

According to the plea, Dehri Pooja is a sacred ritual performed when the temple is closed to the general public:

Morning: 6:00 am- 8:00 am

Afternoon: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Night: 9:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Devotees believe the Dehri represents the feet of the deity, and offerings like fragrance, flowers, and prayers are made during this time. The petition states that stopping this ritual is arbitrary and unjust and violates the religious rights of the Goswamis under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Concerns over temple timings

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the temple committee, told the court that the HPC has changed temple opening hours that had been followed for centuries.

He said the new schedule affects the sleep and rest time of the deity, which is traditionally considered part of religious practice. The changes have also altered the timings of important internal rituals, including when the deity wakes up and goes to sleep.

Court questions both sides

During the hearing, the bench noted complaints that curtains are sometimes drawn during rituals, allowing only influential people to offer prayers. The court asked what harm there was in extending darshan hours to allow more devotees to visit.

However, the bench agreed that the issue needs proper examination and decided to hear all sides.

The High-Powered Committee was set up by the Supreme Court on August 8 and is headed by Justice Ashok Kumar, a former Allahabad High Court judge. The committee is currently managing the temple after the court suspended the temple trust created under a 2025 Uttar Pradesh ordinance. The legality of that ordinance is being heard separately by the Allahabad High Court.