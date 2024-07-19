Bangladesh Protests: India facilitating return of its nationals, 245 arrived so far, says sources

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Amid the protests in Bangladesh, tourists come to India through the Integrated Check Post Akhaura, Agartala Tripura (W)

Amid the streaks of violence reported in Bangladesh during the protests by locals against quotas in government jobs, sources on Friday (July 19) informed that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is presently coordinating with local authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students keen on traveling to India.

They informed that, while, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, in coordination with the BSF and the Bureau of Immigration, is facilitating Indian students traveling back to India from Bangladesh, three border crossings, (including Benapole-Petrapole, Gede-Darshana, and Akhaura-Agartala), are also presently open for students and Indian nationals willing to arrive in India.

Significantly, the sources also informed that as of 8 PM today, a total of 245 Indian nationals, including 125 Indian students, have safely reached Indian soil as the South Asian country plunged into deadly chaos this week, with over 50 deaths reported due to escalating violence.

'All Indian nationals safe and sound': MEA

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this significant development comes hours after the Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian nationals are "safe and sound" in Bangladesh, while adding that they are in touch with the appropriate authorities.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We see this as an internal matter of Bangladesh. All our Indian nationals are safe there. We have a large student community of 8,500 students and 15,000 Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh; many of them pursue medical education in that country. They are all safe and sound, and they are in touch with our High Commission and our Assistant High Commission as well. We are regularly keeping in touch with them to render any assistance they may need."

He further also informed that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is monitoring the situation and the High Commission will be giving regular updates about the situation there. Police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters and banned all gatherings in the capital on Friday amid violent protests in several areas.

