Bangladesh bans Padma Hilsa fish exports to India ahead of Durga Puja, prices to soar

Follow us on Image Source : (FILE PHOTO | PTI) Vendors selling Hilsa fish in a wholesale market in Kolkata.

In a surprising move ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, Bangladesh has announced a ban on exporting Padma Hilsa fish to India. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock announced the decision to ensure a sufficient supply of priced fish for local consumers during the major Hindu festival.

Significance of Hilsa Fish

The Hilsa fish, renowned as the "king of fish," is predominantly sourced from the Padma River, a major distributary of the Ganges. Its distinctive flavor and cultural importance make it a staple in Bengali dishes. During the festive season, Hilsa is a central ingredient in traditional meals, including the beloved combination of Hilish and khichdi, a dish enjoyed widely during celebrations.

Immediate Suspension and Trade Concerns

The suspension of exports, which was effective immediately, has sparked concerns among Indian buyers and local traders who rely on the fish for the upcoming celebrations. As a result, Indian buyers and traders are bracing for significant price increases due to the anticipated shortage of this cherished delicacy, which is a staple in traditional festive.

Political Shift and Export History

Under Sheikh Hasina’s administration, the export of Hilsa fish to India was maintained as a gesture of goodwill and cooperation between the two neighboring countries. However, with the change in leadership, the new government has prioritized domestic needs, particularly in light of the approaching Durga Puja festival, when demand for Hilsa traditionally surges.

Bangladesh had banned Hilsa exports earlier from 2012-2020 due to low supply and high prices but had made exceptions for India.

Government’s Rationale and Broader Implications

The military-backed interim government of Bangladesh, which assumed control in recent months, cited the need to prioritize domestic supply and ensure that local consumers have sufficient access to fish during the Durga Puja period. Officials stated that the move is designed to maintain the local market supply and stabilize prices for consumers in the country.

The government’s decision has been described as part of broader efforts to assert control over economic resources amid ongoing political and administrative changes. The country typically exports a significant portion of its Hilsa catch to India, making this ban a notable shift in trade dynamics.

Official Statement

"We are committed to ensuring that our local consumers have access to this important cultural delicacy during the festival season," said an official from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. "This temporary suspension will help us meet domestic needs and prevent potential shortages."

Earlier this week, at a meeting with the Fisheries and Livestock Journalists Forum, Farida Akhter, adviser to the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, announced that no hilsa would be exported to India this year. “No hilsa will be exported to India for Durga Puja this year,” she said.

Impact on Indian Market

Indian fish traders have expressed disappointment over the ban, noting that the Padma Hilsa is a sought-after delicacy in India, especially in West Bengal, Assam, and other regions celebrating Durga Puja. The export suspension could lead to higher prices and reduced availability of Hilsa fish in the Indian market, impacting festive preparations.

Indian Response and Future Prospects

In response, Indian importers are exploring alternative sources to fulfill their demand for Hilsa. Meanwhile, both countries have indicated that they are open to discussing future arrangements to address trade and supply concerns.

Expected Resumption and Trade Dynamics

The Padma Hilsa fish, caught in the Padma River in Bangladesh, is renowned for its unique taste and is often associated with special occasions and celebrations. The ban is expected to be lifted once the festival season concludes and local demand stabilizes.

This move underscores the ongoing complexities of cross-border trade and the impact of seasonal demand on international markets. As the Durga Puja festival approaches, both Bangladesh and India will be closely monitoring the situation to manage trade relations and ensure the smooth flow of goods.

(Inputs from agencies)