Tiger kills two cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Officials

Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh: Two tiger cubs found dead at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria. Officer, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) says, "After investigation and autopsy report, it has been confirmed that a male tiger has killed the cubs"

Umaria (MP): Two tiger cubs, around 15 days old, were killed by an adult big cat in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. A patrolling team reached the spot after being informed that an adult tiger has killed two cubs in Kathli beat of Tala area of the reserve on Sunday morning, BTR's director Vincent Rahim was quoted by PTI.

He said that the initial investigation and examination of the carcasses confirmed that they were killed by an adult tiger. "The inspection of the spot revealed the presence of the cubs, a tigress and a tiger in the area," he said. The tiger might have killed the cubs in the process of

establishing a territory, he said.

The carcasses were disposed of as per the directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.

PTI

(Except the headline, IndiaTVNews.com has not edited the PTI copy)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage