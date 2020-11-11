BHU to reopen in phased manner; online classes to continue

Image Source : PTI BHU to reopen in phased manner

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which has been closed since March following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, will soon reopen in a phased manner. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-chancellor Prof. Rakesh Bhatnagar at the central office of the BHU on Tuesday evening.

It was decided that separate committees will be formed at the university, faculty, department and hostel levels to formulate SOPs and monitor their compliance to prevent the spread of Covid-19 global epidemic and ensure the safety of students.

Based on the report of these committees, the university will be opened in a phased manner after the dates for reopening are decided.

The concerned departments have been directed to complete the sanitation and cleanliness work of the hostels which have been closed for a long time.

The classes, meanwhile, will also continue in the online mode.

In this regard, departments can make their requirements known to the university administration, the BHU spokesman said.

