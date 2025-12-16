Bambiha gang claims responsibility for Punjab kabaddi player's murder citing revenge for Sidhu Moosewala Eyewitnesses told police that a group of men arrived at the venue in a Bolero vehicle and opened fire at the teams playing during the kabaddi match in Mohali.

Mohali:

Kabaddi player and promoter Rana Balachauria was shot dead in Mohali, Punjab, on Monday, with the Bambiha gang claiming responsibility for the killing. The murder has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over gang violence in the state.

Soon after the incident, a social media post went viral in which the Bambiha gang, linked to the Ghan Sham Puria faction, along with an individual identified as Shagunpreet, claimed responsibility for the murder.

The post alleged that Rana Balachoria had sheltered those involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and had links with gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi. The gang described the killing as an act of revenge for Moosewala’s murder.

Bambiha claims killing Rana Balachauria

In the post, the gang stated that Rana Balachoria was killed during the Sohana Sahib Kabaddi Cup in Mohali and claimed full responsibility for the attack. It accused the victim of supporting rival gangs and providing refuge to Moosewala’s killers. The message also warned kabaddi players and their parents against playing for teams linked to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Harry Tott, saying the gang had no issue with kabaddi itself but opposed the involvement of specific individuals.

Murder in public view

Rana Balachoria was shot dead inside a stadium while a kabaddi match was in progress. Eyewitnesses said that 3 young men approached him under the pretext of taking a selfie. One of them allegedly covered his face with a cloth, while another opened fire at close range. The attackers fled immediately after the shooting.

The killing has shocked the local community as Rana Balachoria had got married only 10 days earlier. Residents of his native village Chankoa expressed anger and fear, with a former sarpanch saying that the law and order situation in Punjab appears to be worsening by the day.

Family seeks justice

Family members described Rana as a dedicated sportsperson who actively encouraged young people to take up sports. They have demanded swift action from the police and appealed to the state government to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible. The grieving family said they want justice and urged authorities to bring the killers to book at the earliest.

Police said an investigation is underway and the viral social media post is being examined as part of the probe.

Also read: Gangster Inderpreet 'Perry,' close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, shot dead in gang war

Reported by Jiwan Preet Bhangal