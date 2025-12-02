Chandigarh shootout: Gangster Inderpreet 'Perry,' close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, shot dead in gang war Shortly after the killing, a post surfaced on social media claiming responsibility for the murder. The message was issued in the name of Arzu Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonkar and Harman Sandhu—all linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Chandigarh:

Gangster Inderpreet Singh alias Perry, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was shot dead on Monday night in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. The assailants, who arrived in a Kia car, opened fire and escaped immediately after executing the attack.

According to police officials, the incident appears to be the result of an ongoing gang rivalry. A manhunt has been launched and checkpoints have been set up across the city and at border entry points to nab the accused.

The incident took place around 8 pm when Perry, who lived in Chandigarh’s Sector‑33, was targeted and shot five times. Police sources said Perry and Lawrence Bishnoi were college friends and had earlier been associated with the student organization SOPU. Multiple criminal cases were registered against Perry in Chandigarh.

Three assailants involved in attack

Officials reported that three attackers in a car chased Perry, intercepted him and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. Police teams are examining CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Shortly after the killing, a post surfaced on social media claiming responsibility for the murder. The message was issued in the name of Arzu Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonkar and Harman Sandhu—all linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“We—Arzu Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonkar, and Harman Sandhu—have begun a new war today. We take responsibility for the killing of Inderpreet Perry in Chandigarh Sector‑26. He was a traitor to our group. He used to extort money from clubs by using the names of ‘Goldy’ or ‘Rohit’. That is why he was eliminated,” the post read.

“They started this by first attempting an attack on our brother Hari and later ensuring the murder of Sippa. From today, this is a warning to all teams—whoever supports them, in big matters or small, will not be spared. And to all club owners: whoever gives them money will face consequences. We will not ask questions—just one phone call is enough for us to reach you and kill you, even inside jail if necessary, no matter how long it takes,” it added.

A purported audio recording of gangster Goldy Brar has surfaced on social media regarding the incident. However, India TV cannot confirm whether the audio is authentic.