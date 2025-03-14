Baloch rebels claim execution of 214 hostages, blame Pakistan's 'stubbornness' The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for executing 214 hostages, blaming Pakistan’s refusal to negotiate. The group details ‘Operation Darra-e-Bolan,’ accusing Pakistan of military failures.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for executing 214 hostages, alleging that Pakistan’s refusal to negotiate led to their deaths. In a statement, Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the rebel group, stated that the Pakistani forces ignored a 48-hour ultimatum for a prisoner exchange, resulting in the mass execution.

"Baloch Liberation Army had given the Pakistani army a 48-hour ultimatum to exchange prisoners of war, which was the last chance for the occupying army to save the lives of its personnel," the statement read. "However, Pakistan, displaying its traditional stubbornness and military arrogance, avoided serious negotiations and turned a blind eye to the ground realities. As a result, all 214 hostages have been executed."

Rebels justify actions under 'international law'

The BLA further claimed that it had acted in accordance with the principles of war and international law, but accused the Pakistani military of sacrificing its own personnel.

"The Pakistani state preferred to use its personnel as fuel for war instead of saving their lives. The enemy had to pay the price for this stubbornness in the form of the execution of 214 personnel," the statement claimed.

Rebels honor 'martyrs', claim heavy losses for Pakistan

The rebel group also paid tribute to its fighters who were killed during the operation, describing them as “martyrs.”

"BLA pays tribute to the 12 freedom fighters martyred in this battle, who made an unforgettable sacrifice against the enemy. On Wednesday night, three freedom fighters were martyred, while last night, four more fighters lost their lives in combat. Additionally, five Fidayeen of the Majeed Brigade sacrificed their lives, dealing the enemy a defeat that will always be remembered in history," the statement read.

BLA details 'operation Darra-e-Bolan' ambush on Pakistani forces

The BLA provided details of what it called ‘Operation Darra-e-Bolan’, describing how Pakistani SSG commandos were ambushed when they attempted to rescue hostages.

"Fidayeen trapped the enemy in a devastating ambush and delivered a decisive blow. Some hostage military personnel were locked in special bogies while other freedom fighters took the remaining hostages to a safe location," the BLA claimed.

The group alleged that when the Zarar Company of Pakistani SSG commandos arrived for a rescue operation, they were met with heavy resistance.

"In a battle that lasted for several hours, SSG commandos suffered heavy casualties, and the hostages were executed. Fidayeen fought till the last bullet, inflicting a decisive blow on the enemy and achieving martyrdom by following the philosophy of the last bullet, firing their final shot on themselves," the statement claimed.

BLA accuses Pakistan of 'false success claims'

The Baloch rebels accused the Pakistani military of attempting to misrepresent the situation, claiming that some of those portrayed as rescued had actually been released under the rules of war.

"Now the occupying army is trying in vain to present the bodies of these Fidayeen as a 'success' despite knowing that their mission was never to return alive but to fight until the last bullet. Despite all its military and intelligence superiority, the army failed to rescue the hostages," the statement alleged.

Baloch rebels vow to continue fighting

The BLA asserted that the battle was still ongoing and that Pakistani forces were struggling to retrieve their dead personnel.

"This battle is not over yet but has intensified. Baloch freedom fighters are continuously targeting the occupying army with ambushes in different areas. The enemy is still struggling to even retrieve the bodies of its fallen personnel. With every passing moment, the superiority of the BLA is becoming more evident," the statement claimed.

The group also promised to release further details about the operation once it was completed.

Pakistan military declares operation complete

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG, Lt Gen Sharif Chaudhry, announced that the Jaffar Express clearance operation had been successfully completed.

He stated that all 33 rebels at the site of the attack had been eliminated, marking the end of the operation following the train’s hijacking in Balochistan.