PM Modi to inaugurate Mizoram's first railway station: Key details of the Bairabi–Sairang project Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail Line, an ambitious project valued at more than Rs 8,070 crore, which for the first time directly connects Mizoram’s capital to the Indian Railways network.

Aizawl:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Mizoram’s first railway station at Sairang, marking the completion and operational launch of the crucial Bairabi-Sairang railway project- an engineering marvel and a transformative step for connectivity in India's Northeast.

Historic railway inauguration

On September 13 (Saturday), PM Modi will flag off the first trains from Mizoram’s Sairang station, about 12 km from Aizawl, the state capital. This marks the first time Mizoram’s capital has been brought onto the Indian railway map, aligning with the long-standing vision to connect every state capital by rail.

The Bairabi–Sairang project: Key details

Length and route: The Bairabi–Sairang line stretches 51.38 km, running through some of the most challenging and hilly terrain in the Northeast.

Complex engineering: The project includes 48 tunnels, 142 bridges (55 major and 87 minor), and multiple road overbridges and underbridges. Notably, Bridge No. 196 stands 104 meters tall- taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar- making it the highest bridge in the state and the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways.

Cost and duration: The line was built at a cost of over Rs 8,070 crore and conceived as early as 1999. The difficult terrain, frequent landslides, and short working seasons made execution challenging but also showcased Indian Railways’ engineering capabilities.

Connectivity and socio-economic impact

Major rail link: With the new connection, Aizawl becomes the fourth northeastern state capital linked to the national railway network after Guwahati, Agartala, and Itanagar.

Boost to travel and trade: The project reduces dependence on road transport, cuts travel time, and drastically lowers the cost of transport for goods and people in Mizoram. It’s expected to boost tourism, trade, and employment, fostering socioeconomic development in the entire region.

Future expansion: Authorities are optimistic about further extending the railway network up to the Myanmar border, leveraging the Kaladan project for future connectivity and trade opportunities.

Inaugural train services

First Rajdhani for Mizoram: PM Modi will flag off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express, directly connecting Sairang to Anand Vihar in Delhi. This 2,510 km journey will take about 43 hours, bringing swift, direct access to the national capital.

New express services: In addition to the Rajdhani, services will launch connecting Mizoram to Kolkata and Guwahati, vastly expanding travel options for the state’s residents.

Symbol of inclusive development

Mizoram Governor and Railway Minister have both hailed this as a milestone embodying the vision of taking infrastructure to India’s remotest corners. The project is set to transform lives in Mizoram, further integrating the Northeast with the rest of India and fulfilling a decades-old promise of regional inclusion and development.

This inauguration marks not only the dawn of a new era for Mizoram’s connectivity but stands as an example of India’s commitment to building infrastructure that links every citizen- wherever they live- with the country’s progress.