A sight to behold: Badrinath temple decorated with flowers ahead of closing for winter break | WATCH

In a stunning scene a day ahead of closing for winter break, the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers on Friday. The portals of Badrinath will be closed for winter at 6.45 pm on November 20.

The auspicious hour and date for the annual closure of the Himalayan temple was announced at a ceremony held in its precincts on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Chief priest of the temple Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri, Devasthanam Board Additional CEO BD Singh, Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal and others associated with the management of the temple attended the meeting, Chardham Devasthanam Board media in-charge Harish Gaud said earlier.

